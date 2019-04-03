Crime

Two arrested in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

Listen as police, EMS respond to fatal shooting on Dunbar St. in Myrtle Beach

Police continue to investigate a shooting at Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue in Myrtle Beach. One person died in the incident and another was shot. By
Two people face charges in connection to a Myrtle Beach shooting that left one dead and another person injured.

Late Wednesday, Myrtle Beach police announced Walter Allen Cuttino, 25, of Georgetown, faces murder and attempted murder charges. Shamia Janea Maness, 24, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was charged with obstruction of justice.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Dunbar Street and Graham Avenue for the reported shooting. One person was shot in the chest three times and another was dropped off at a nearby fire station with a gunshot wound, according to police radio traffic.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office stated Anthony McNeil, 23, died of his injuries. The other victim, who has not been named, is in stable condition at the hospital, police say.

Police continue the investigation into shooting in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (843) 918-1382.

Cuttino was charged in Horry County in 2012 with second-degree burglary. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced under the state’s youthful offender act. In December 2018, he was charged by North Myrtle Beach police with defrauding an innkeeper.

Maness has no previous charges in Horry County, according to court records.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

