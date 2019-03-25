Second man charged in connection to Longs Food Lion murder, robbery spree

Eight months after a murder and robbery spree that worried northern Horry County, police arrested a second suspect in connection to the case.

On Monday, U.S. marshals arrested Stephon Miller in Tabor City, North Carolina, according to Horry County police. He is being held in the Columbus County Detention Center as a Fugitive of Justice and awaits extradition. Horry County officials plan to charge him with murder.

James Bellamy was arrested in August, just days after the spree.

The spree that started at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at a Longs Food Lion. When officers arrived at the S.C. Highway 9 grocery, they found a deceased man, identified as “Jerry” Celentano, 57, inside a white Chevrolet Cavalier.

Police say the suspects also tried to force a store employee in the parking lot to unlock the Food Lion.

Officers were then called to the Carolina Inn off U.S. Highway 701 at about 11 p.m. for a reported robbery. An employee said two people entered, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The suspects were described as two black men, wearing black shirts, blue pants and black shirts covering their faces except for their eyes, according to a police report. The suspects fled the hotel in the Nissan Altima.

A short time later, officers responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery on Fox Bay Road. That robbery happened about three miles from the Carolina Inn.

The victim’s truck broke down along the road and he said two black men pulled up next to him. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s phone and wallet and fled the area. The victim described the vehicle as a dark color Dodge Dart, according to a police report.

Police also say the suspects committed a robbery at the Sun-Do convenience store in Chadbourn, North Carolina at about 11:20 p.m. An employee said he saw a gray sedan pull into the lot and then two black men rushed into the store with their guns drawn. Video surveillance showed two black men, wearing dark clothing with their faces covered. They forced customers to the ground at gunpoint and took the register as they fled the store.