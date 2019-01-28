Watch out if you’re walking. Here are the numbers on pedestrian deaths in Horry County

Horry County had a slight decrease in the number of pedestrians killed in crashes in 2018, according to S.C. Highway Patrol officials.

Two pedestrians have died from vehicle crashes this year in county limits — both incidents happened in the North Myrtle Beach area.

“It’s mainly a pedestrian in the roadway improperly,” said Cpl. Sonny Collins with SC Highway Patrol.

This year, 48 people have died in crashes in South Carolina. Ten of those victims were pedestrians.

Most crashes that kill pedestrians happen at night, Collins said.

If you are walking along a road, you should walk on the shoulder or a sidewalk and wear reflective clothing, he said.

Year Pedestrians killed in Horry County 2016 10 2017 13 2018 10 Jan. 1-23, 2019 2

A driver can see a pedestrian in reflective clothing from 500 feet away, compared to someone wearing red who can been see 80 feet away or someone wearing white who can be seen from 180 feet, according to SCHP. It takes 260 feet for a vehicle moving at 60 mph to come to a stop.

Drivers should use high-beam lights and scan for potential pedestrians walking along the roadside, Collins said.

1 out of every 5 fatalities so far this year has been a pedestrian.

1. Walk on the shoulder or sidewalk.

2. Wear something reflective.

There have been 29 reckless homicide cases in the last six years in Horry County, though each reckless homicide case does not necessarily involve a pedestrian who was killed.

In 2017, more than 150 pedestrians killed in South Carolina in 2017, according to the SC Department of Public Safety. Fatalities from collisions involving pedestrians in the state increased 60 percent between 2013 and 2017 . Statewide numbers for 2018 are not yet available.

Myrtle Beach police did not have figures for pedestrian crashes available in time for this report.