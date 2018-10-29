Few details released in fatal Highway 31 wreck involving a Horry Sheriff deputy

The Horry County Sheriff’s deputy who hit and killed a pedestrian on S.C. Highway 31 on Friday evening was put on administrative duties while two agencies investigate the crash.
Days after the incident, officials remain mum on details of what led to 35-year-old Marcus Williamson’s death.
Around 8:20 p.m., police responded to Highway 31 near Robert Grissom outside of Myrtle Beach for the wreck. Williamson, of Conway, died from traumatic injuries.
Deputy 1st Class Greg Maggart drove the Horry County Sheriff’s Office SUV that hit Williamson, who was not in a vehicle. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Brooke Holden said Maggart was not placed on leave but was assigned administrative duties.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while the sheriff’s office is conducting its own internal investigation, according to Holden.
Sheriff Phillip Thompson declined to comment on the incident.
Members of the Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, which includes troopers and accident reconstructionists, are examining the wreck, Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
The team will try to determine why Williamson was walking on the highway, Collins said.
He didn’t have a timetable for the investigation to finish.
South Carolina Law Enforcement spokesman Thom Berry said SLED is not investigating.
Williamson’s death marks the sixth under the Horry County Sheriff’s Office purview this year. Three inmates have died at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, which the sheriff’s office operates. None of the jail deaths were the result of wrongdoing, investigations concluded.
Michael Todd Jordan died in late June in an apparent suicide. In March, officials found Christopher Bennett having a seizure-like episode in his jail cell, and he later died. An investigation showed Bennett ate bags containing drugs prior to his booking into the facility. In early June, Sharon Kay Envey, 67, was found unresponsive in a jail cell. Her death was due to natural causes and no foul play was suspected.
In mid-September, Wendy Newton and Nikki Green drowned in the back of a sheriff’s office transport van caught in floodwaters in Marion County. That incident remains under investigation.
‘He didn’t meet a stranger’
Williamson’s mother, Mildred, said their family doesn’t have details about what happened in the wreck or why Marcus was on the road.
“I hope no other parent has to go through anything like this,” Mildred Williamson said. She described the past days as “pure hell.”
Marcus worked for a construction group and raised an 8-year-old son, Mildred Williamson said. Marcus also babysat for anybody in the community that needed it.
“He didn’t meet a stranger,” Mildred Williamson said.
Marcus’ cousin Linda Green said if there was some way to help the people around him, he took that opportunity. While he didn’t mind helping, Marcus also didn’t take any “mess” from others, Linda Green said.
“He was just a joyful person,” Green said.
Comments