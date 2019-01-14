Local

Coroner names pedestrian in North Myrtle Beach area crash, 1 driver faces felony charge

By Hannah Strong

January 14, 2019 01:38 PM

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 32-year-old pedestrian killed in a Sunday evening crash in the North Myrtle Beach area.

Ashlin Monteforte, of Myrtle Beach, died of injuries sustained after she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 17 near Kings Road, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said.

Officials said one pedestrian was struck on U.S. 17 near Bass Pro Shops, first by a Nissan traveling south then by a southbound Toyota, which also hit a second pedestrian before striking the rear of the Nissan, SCHP reports.

The driver of the Nissan, Alainia Marie Young, 34, of Sandy Spives, Georgia, is charged with felony DUI with death results.

The pedestrian who was struck twice died, and the second pedestrian was transported to Grand Strand Regional Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to SCHP.

The 34-year-old driver of the Nissan also was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The male passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

SCHP reports two people, a male driver and woman passenger, were in the Toyota and faced no injuries.

The incident is under investigation by SCHP.

