‘Professional shoplifters?’ Thieves stuff clothes in bags at Victoria’s Secret, cops say

Two men and a woman stole thousands of dollars worth of clothing from Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall Tuesday, Myrtle Beach police said.





The suspects came into the store with bags about 7:45 p.m., started to take clothing off the shelf and stuffed it into their bags, a report states. The trio allegedly snagged 71 items worth almost $3,800.

The suspects then ran out of the store without paying.

Police said the suspects have been seen before shoplifting from Victoria’s Secret. The suspects are described as black men and a black woman in their 20s, a report states.

Detective Paul Morrell with Myrtle Beach police said when people shoplift high-dollar amounts worth of products, it’s generally “professional shoplifters,” or organized retail crime groups.

“In the ORC cases we have investigated, the suspects work in teams and it is a very coordinated and calculated event,” Morrell said.

With these cases, he said, the suspects usually sell the stolen merchandise.