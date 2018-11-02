She said, ‘Watch this’ before stealing $1K worth of Victoria’s Secret clothes, cops say

Myrtle Beach police said a woman is wanted after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of “bling” items from Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall Thursday.
Officers went to the mall after 6:30 p.m. for a shoplifting complaint. Authorities said a 23- to 33-year-old black woman with braids who was wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt left the store with merchandise, an incident report said.
A witness said she saw the suspect conceal items in her arms before putting them into a black bag from the store, police said. The suspect said, “Watch this,” to the witness before leaving the store with two sweatshirts and at least 30 shirts, the report said.
The items stolen cost about $1,200, police said.
