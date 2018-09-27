Police: More than $4K in items stolen from Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall

Several suspects allegedly shoplifted more than $4,200 worth of items from Victoria’s Secret on Wednesday, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
No suspects have been identified, authorities said.
Myrtle Beach police went to the Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall after 9 p.m. due to reports of shoplifting. Police were told 110 items, valued at $4,224, were stolen, a report said. The incident report lists t-shirts and leggings as missing merchandise.
The person who called police said she believed the suspects were two black women and a black man wearing a blonde bob wig and a one-piece, tie-dye outfit that was blue and gold. She told police the man in the wig came back to the store later by himself and was not wearing the wig.
Security footage was reviewed and police said two black men, one who was clean shaven and thin and the other who was wearing a baseball hat, were seen walking down the hallway behind Victoria’s Secret with empty bags along with a black woman with long hair, wearing a blue, gold and pink dress, the report said.
Police said the time frame matched the witness’s complaint.
The suspects are later seen on camera running out of the exit with their bags full, the report said.
Officers said the man who had the blonde wig on can be seen on camera, but did not appear to have any items in his hands and was last seen coming out of another store near the food court.
The incident is still under investigation.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
