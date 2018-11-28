Here’s why the mom accused of killing her child in a drunken wreck is no longer in jail

The mother of a 9-year-old killed in a car crash was released from jail Tuesday after being charged in a deadly driving-under-the- influence case.





Camari Chestnut, of Conway, died in the single-vehicle crash on Old Pee Dee Road near Hill Drive Sunday, the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office announced Monday. She was a student at Conway Elementary School.

Her mother, 31-year-old Catilia Chestnut, also of Conway, is charged with felony DUI resulting in death. She was released from Georgetown County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon on a $150,000 bond, online records show.

Chestnut could face up to 25 years in prison in connection to the fatal crash.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Catilia Chestnut Georgetown County Detention Center

S.C. Highway Patrol officials said Chestnut drove a van off the road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Camari was not wearing a seat belt, according to SCHP.

The Sun News has asked SCHP for Chestnut’s blood alcohol content, and Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP said the results were not yet available. The Sun News has also reached out to Chestnut for comment.