One dies after van runs off road, overturns in Georgetown County

One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. a Chevrolet van was traveling east on Old Pee Dee Road when it ran off the road and overturned, killing a passenger who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the SCHP reports.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released by the coroner’s office. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the highway patrol.
The incident remains under investigation.
