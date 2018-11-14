Police presence at Socastee High School after overnight break-in

A man allegedly broke into Socastee High School early Wednesday morning and was later caught by police, according to a post from the school.

About 3 a.m., a man broke a window and entered the school, causing the alarm to sound and law enforcement to respond, the post said. The suspect allegedly was trying to steal money from the school’s vending machines, which were damaged.

The post said the man had no affiliation with the school or students.

Horry County police are on campus this morning out of an abundance of caution, said Mikayla Muskov with Horry County Police Department.

The Sun News has asked HCPD for details about an arrest and charges the suspect may face.