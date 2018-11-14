Socastee High School
Socastee High School cboschult@thesunnews.com Christian Boschult
Socastee High School cboschult@thesunnews.com Christian Boschult

Crime

Police presence at Socastee High School after overnight break-in

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

November 14, 2018 08:38 AM

A man allegedly broke into Socastee High School early Wednesday morning and was later caught by police, according to a post from the school.

About 3 a.m., a man broke a window and entered the school, causing the alarm to sound and law enforcement to respond, the post said. The suspect allegedly was trying to steal money from the school’s vending machines, which were damaged.

The post said the man had no affiliation with the school or students.

Horry County police are on campus this morning out of an abundance of caution, said Mikayla Muskov with Horry County Police Department.

The Sun News has asked HCPD for details about an arrest and charges the suspect may face.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  