Longtime Myrtle Beach resident killed in hit and run, officials say

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a bicyclist killed during a hit-and-run early Sunday.
James L. Bremer Jr., 62, of Myrtle Beach, died in the wreck.
Bremer was hit and killed about 2:30 a.m. Sunday by a vehicle that left the scene, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. Both the vehicle and bicycle were traveling south on S.C. 707 when the vehicle struck the bicyclist and left the scene, SCHP said.
Bremer was a longtime resident and father of three, according to his family.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP confirmed Fernando Arnoldo Sacalxo Tambris has been charged in connection to the death. He was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday afternoon, according to jail records.
He’s been charged with hit and run and a driver’s license infraction, according to jail records.
The incident is under investigation.
