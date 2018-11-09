Socastee High School
Police investigating rumor of weapon at Socastee High School, officials say

By Hannah Strong

November 09, 2018 11:34 AM

Horry County Police Department is investigating rumors of a weapon at Socastee High School Friday, according to Horry County Schools officials.

No weapons have been found in the investigation.

Students have been interviewed and school video has been reviewed, said Lisa Bourcier with HCS. Bourcier said school officials contacted police after students went to administration this morning about the rumors.

She said law enforcement will keep investigating to make sure the campus is safe.

