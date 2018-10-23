She pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting children. Now, she’s been arrested again

A 31-year-old who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting children in August is now facing nine charges for failure to appear, online records show.

Lindsey Honeycutt, who faces up to 60 years in prison, admitted to inappropriately touching her two children, and didn’t stop others from doing the same.

The incident occurred between 2014 and 2015. The kids were 4 years old at the time.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of unlawful conduct to a child.

Panteleimon Spirakis pleaded guilty during a separate hearing. Spirakis pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging a child for sexual performance, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Panteleimon Spirakis' co-defendant in his sex crimes against children case, Lindsey Honeycutt told the court that she had been threatened by Spirakis and that he planned to flee. Judge Hyman revoked Spirakis' his bond due to the alleged threats.

He faces up to 120 years in prison.

Police charged Honeycutt, Spirakis, Ambrose Heavener and Anthony Strickland with several criminal charges related to sex crimes against the two children.

Two days after she pleaded guilty, Honeycutt was found slumped over in her car in North Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department.

Columbus County deputies responded to someone passed out in a car that was parked in a driveway in Nakina, N.C. after someone passed the car and saw Honeycutt slumped over the steering wheel.

Police said marijuana was visible inside the vehicle. Cocaine and Alprazolam, or Xanax, was also found, officials said.

She was charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV substance and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance.

Honeycutt was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bail has not been set.