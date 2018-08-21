Woman admits to touching, letting others molest kids. Now she faces years in prison.

A woman pleaded guilty Tuesday, admitting she inappropriately touched two children and allowed others to do the same. She now faces up to 60 years in prison behind bars for her role in a year-long assault.

Lindsey Honeycutt pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of unlawful conduct to a child. Sentencing will be at a later date.

She wasn’t immediately sentenced to allow her to testify against other co-defendants in the case. Panteleimon Spirakis is set to begin his trial Tuesday in Horry County Circuit Court.

Assistant Solicitor C. Leigh Andrews said Honeycutt inappropriately touched the two children and didn’t stop others from doing the same. The incidents occurred between 2014 and 2015.

“She allowed other adults to touch and molest those children,” Andrews said.

Honeycutt softly spoke and told the judge the details described by Andrews were correct.

Police initially charged Honeycutt, Spirakis, Ambrose Heaver and Anthony Strickland with a host of criminal charged related to sex crimes against children.

Prosecutors said the four sexually exploited a 4-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl by forcing them to have sex with each other and adults. Some of the incidents happened at a strip club where Honeycutt worked.