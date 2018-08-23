She was slumped over with drugs hours after child sex crime guilty plea, cops say

The 31-year-old woman who pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting children was found slumped over in a vehicle hours after the trial in North Carolina, according to a release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department.

Lindsey Honeycutt is charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV substance and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance.

Lindsey Honeycutt Courtesy of Columbus County Sheriff's Department

Columbus County deputies responded about 7 p.m. to reports of someone passed out in a car that was parked in a driveway in Nakina, North Carolina, according to a release. Officials said the car was parked and facing traffic on Bill Long Road.

Someone passing by saw Honeycutt and called 911, authorities said. She was passed out and slumped over the steering wheel, a release said.

Police said there was marijuana in plain sight inside the vehicle. Cocaine and Alprazolan, or Xanax, was found inside, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Honeycutt pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of unlawful conduct to a child. Honeycutt, who faces up to 60 years in prison, wasn’t immediately sentenced this week to allow her to testify against other co-defendants in the case.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said his office needs Honeycutt’s help with at least one more trial, which it could be more than two months before the trial is scheduled.

“It would sort of ruin their testimony,” Richardson said of the reasoning in waiting to sentence Honeycutt. “She was willing to help, so we went that way.”

Richardson said typically a defendant will plea upfront, a judge will hear his or her testimony and then could give the person a break in sentencing. He added Honeycutt’s new charges will play a part in the case.

Honeycutt is being held at the Columbus County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong