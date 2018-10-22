Live updates: State continues cross examination of Tammy Moorer in kidnapping trial

Update 10:45 a.m.

Tammy Moorer continues to insist that she and Sidney Moorer never left their house after 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 18.

She also continues to be combative with Senior Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay during cross examination. At one point, Tammy Moorer questioned how she can answer a question because she didn’t want to get in trouble.

“I’ve never been a trouble making person, I never do that,” Tammy Moorer said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Minutes later the state rested its cross examination.

Update 10:28 a.m.

Tammy Moorer continues to talk about posts she made on Dec. 18 on social media. The state asks about if she made posts around 3:40 a.m. when surveillance video caught a black Ford F-150 -- the truck the Moorer’s drove-- near Peachtree Landing.

Moorer said she didn’t make posts at that time.

“No, and there is nothing showing I went to a boat landing either,” She said.

Update 10:10 a.m.

Tammy Moorer said Sidney Moorer was forced to tell police that he made a phone call from a payphone to Heather Elvis the morning she went missing because he was being held against his will.

Update 9:56 a.m.

Despite expert testimony testifying it was the Moorer’s pickup truck seen on surveillance video near Peachtree Landing at 3:30 a.m., Tammy Moorer said it was not the case.

“My truck did not go to the landing that night I promise you that on this Holy Bible,” Tammy Moorer said.

Original story

Tammy Moorer, one of the accused kidnappers of Heather Elvis, is back on the witness stand on Monday as state solicitors continue their cross examination.

Moorer first took the stand on Friday in her defense of conspiracy and kidnapping trial. The high-profile case is now in its third week before a jury.

Last week, Tammy Moorer said she had nothing to do with Elvis’ December 2013 disappearance and didn’t know Elvis current location.

Days after Elvis went missing, Tammy Moorer said she agreed to let police search her house and the family has tried to help the authorities since Elvis went missing.

“When someone is missing I want them to be looked for not wasting their time on someone who didn’t do [anything],” Tammy Moorer said.

SHARE COPY LINK Tammy Moorer and her husband, Sidney Moorer, are accused of kidnapping Heather Elvis in 2013. Tammy Moorer took the stand in her own defense during an Horry County trial in 2018.

Prosecutors initially charged Tammy and Sidney Moorer with kidnapping and murder, but the murder charges were dropped. Sidney Moorer went to trial on the kidnapping charge in 2016, but a jury deadlocked. That case has not been retried and remains active.

Last year, a jury found Sidney Moorer guilty of obstructing the police investigation. Judge R. Markley Dennis, who was appointed to hear the case, sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

In April, a grand jury indicted Sidney and Tammy Moorer on conspiracy to kidnap charges.

Tammy Moorer has maintained her innocence.