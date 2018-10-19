‘She is out there’: Heather Elvis’ sister talks about Tammy Moorer trial, sibling

It’s been difficult for Heather Elvis’ sister to sit in a courtroom for two weeks hearing about her sister and the family accused of kidnapping her in 2013.
“I always tell people your message has to be more important than your circumstance, and our message is Heather. And our message is that she is out there somewhere,” said Morgan Elvis, Heather’s younger sister.
“What she’s doing? Where’s she’s at? What’s happened to her? We don’t know. But, she is out there and that is the important message. The important message is that we are going to find her, and we’re never going to give up hope on anyone who is missing.”
Tammy Moorer is on trial for conspiracy and kidnapping related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis in December 2013. Her trial is currently in its second week.
On Oct. 18, the same day of the month Heather went missing, members of the Elvis family gathered at Peachtree Landing, which was Heather’s last known location. The family held a short, candlelight vigil. They’ve held vigils on the 18th of every month since Heather’s disappearance.
Morgan didn’t talk specifics about the trial, but she said there are times where she feels trapped and overwhelmed. One of the challenges is that people that listen to the trial hear a distorted view about Heather, Morgan said.
“Heather is a person. She wasn’t my sister, she is my sister,” Morgan said, “She’s still here everywhere you look.”
Heather loved bonfires and s’mores. She also loved being a brat, which Morgan said is what she remembers best. That includes the time Heather used a rake to brush Morgan’s hair because she was mad at sister.
“She was a dreamer and doer, she was also insane,” Morgan joked.
Heather had her own way of letting people know she cared. Morgan told of the time she lost her pet rabbit, Snowball. Heather spent hours and hours at a claw machine winning a stuffed bunny for Morgan.
“She was everything you ever wanted in a sister, she hated you and loved you all at the same time,” Morgan said.
