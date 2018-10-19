Tammy Moorer takes the stand in her kidnapping trial related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis in 2013
Live updates: Tammy Moorer takes stand in accused kidnapping of Heather Elvis case

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

October 19, 2018 11:42 AM

Tammy Moorer, who is accused of kidnapping Heather Elvis in 2013, has taken the witness stand on Friday.

Moorer is on trial for conspiracy and kidnapping in Horry County. She started off by talking about her parents and her children.

Shortly after her arrest in 2014, Tammy Moorer says her father died.

“It destroyed my family,” Moorer said.

She then talked about attending the funeral in handcuffs and cried on the witness stand recounting the experience.

Prosecutors initially charged Tammy and Sidney Moorer with kidnapping and murder, but the murder charges were dropped. Sidney Moorer went to trial on the kidnapping charge in 2016, but a jury deadlocked. That case has not been retried and remains active.

Last year, a jury found Sidney Moorer guilty of obstructing the police investigation. Judge R. Markley Dennis, who was appointed to hear the case, sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

In April, a grand jury indicted Sidney and Tammy Moorer on conspiracy to kidnap charges.

Tammy Moorer has maintained her innocence.

