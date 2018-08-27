He drove the car during Conway crime spree, cops say. He faces more serious charges.

Horry County police have located a gun thrown from the vehicle involved in a chase in the Conway area, but a fifth suspect remains at large.

Four suspects were charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more following several shooting incidents and a police chase last week. Quashaun Bromell, 22, is still wanted for failure to stop for blue lights and possession of stolen vehicle.

Quashaun Bromell

Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County Police Department said Bromell is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle that police say matched the description of one tied to several Conway-area shootings.

“We’re still continuing the investigation,” Harrelson said Monday, adding the vehicle involved has been processed and evidence collected from the vehicle.

A detective saw a firearm thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit, and officers found it on Adrian Highway, Harrelson said.

Asked if the situation is drug or gang-related, Harrelson did not confirm, but said that will be determined in the ongoing investigation.

A police-involved chase started Wednesday when officers tried to stop a vehicle matching the description of one tied to several shootings in the Conway area, Harrelson said, adding that said the vehicle was stolen and four people in the vehicle were detained.

The chase ended about 5 p.m. on Tracy Lane near Hucks Road and Highway 701, and one suspect ran from the car, he said. Officers were in the area looking for the suspect for several hours, and used bloodhounds and a drone to look for the suspect who wasn’t found, Harrelson said. County councilman Al Allen also helped law enforcement by using his airplane to fly officers over the area.

Authorities have not arrested anyone in connection to weapon-related or attempted murder charges following the shootings at the Noel Villa Apartments. Harrelson said officers are investigating the shooting near Hemingway Chapel Road for possible connections.

He said attempted murder and weapon-related charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Bromell has 15 pending charges, according to the public index. Those charged include four armed robbery and four kidnapping charges.

Harrelson said people should use caution if Bromell is spotted.

“Having recovered a weapon thrown from the vehicle, we would definitely urge caution, and advise that he not be approached,” Harrelson said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bromell. Call 911, 843-915-TIPS or email crimetips@horrycounty.org if you have details concerning his whereabouts.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong