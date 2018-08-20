They are on trial for child sex crimes. One threatened to kill the other, state says.

A woman who agreed to testify against Panteleimon Spirakis in his sex crimes against children trial said her co-defendant threatened to kill her and her family in a courtroom waiting area.
“I’m scared, scared for my life,” Lindsey Honeycutt said from a witness stand.
Monday started off as a typical trial week in Horry County court as the state planned to begin its case against Spirakis, Honeycutt and Ambrose Heaver. The three, along with Anthony Strickland, face a host of criminal charges related to sex crimes against children.
Police say the four sexually exploited a 4-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl by forcing them to have sex with each other and adults. Some of the incidents happened at a strip club where Honeycutt worked, according to police.
On Monday, Judge Larry Hyman agreed to separate trials for the defendants, with the Spirakis case first.
As the sides started to address pre-trial issues, Assistant Solicitor C. Leigh Andrews asked for Spirakis’ bond to be revoked, claiming he threatened Honeycutt in the waiting area.
Defense attorney Ralph Wilson Sr. said he only learned of the claim when Andrews presented them to the court.
Honeycutt said she was in a waiting area when Spirakis came up behind her daughter and threatened to kill their family. He’s made other threats in the past month, she said.
“It’s been crazy,” Honeycutt said, adding there’s been no physical contact.
Honeycutt’s 15-year-old daughter said she was returning from the bathroom and saw Spirakis speaking to her mom. The daughter didn’t hear the entire conversation, but heard Spirakis threaten their family.
During cross-examination, Wilson asked about the differences in the two statements pertaining to Spirakis’ location.
Spirakis, dressed in a tan suit, showed little emotion while hearing the claims. At one point during Honeycutt’s testimony, he ferociously wrote a note to his attorney.
A judge has revoked Spirakis’ bond.
Comments