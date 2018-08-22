Police detain two in connection to shooting on Hemingway Chapel, search for others

Police have detained at least two people in connection to a recent shooting on Hemingway Chapel Road.
Horry County officers tried to stop a vehicle that matched the description of one from an earlier incident on Hemingway Chapel in the Conway area, according to Capt. John Harrelson.
The chase ended on Hucks Road and Highway 701 at about 5 p.m., according to Harrelson. Several people have been detained and police are looking for other suspects.
Earlier Wednesday, police responded to Hemingway Chapel after a report of shorts fired. The shooting happened in front of Noel Villa Apartments near the 1100 block. On Tuesday, police responded to a shooting on 1500 block. In the Tuesday incident, a woman and her 7-year-old were in a car that was shot four times.
The vehicle police stopped matched the description of the one from the Wednesday shooting on Hemingway Chapel. It also is similar to a shots fired incident near Juniper Bay Road on Wednesday.
Comments