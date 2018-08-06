Here’s what we know about the Grande Dunes burglary suspect

Residents of Grande Dunes spoke out Monday morning at a bond hearing after a 31-year-old man was arrested in connection to home breakins in the neighborhood.





Charles Everett Adams was denied bond for the five first-degree burglary charges he faces in connection to Grande Dunes home breakins. Adams is also charged with grand larceny, two counts of burglary to auto and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

He was granted a total bond of $40,000 by municipal judge Scott Long for the burglary to auto, grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

Michael Cozza, who owns a home in Grande Dunes, said Adams has terrorized the neighborhood for months.

“I found him in my bedroom, standing next to my sleeping wife before he fled the premises,” he said. “This man is a danger to the community. God knows what could have happened if I didn’t startle him.”

Nathan Holder, who is also a Grande Dunes resident, told the judge that Adams has “no regard for our safety.”

“The brazen nature of these crimes is what concerns us the most,” he said.

Charles Everette Adams appeared in Myrtle Beach bond court today after being charged with five counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of burglary to auto, grand larceny, and failure to stop of police in connection to recent burglaries in the Grande Dunes community. He was denied bond for the five first-degree burglary charges, but received $40,000 total for the two burglary to auto charges, grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights. Aug. 6, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

When given a chance to speak, Adams asked the judge for leniency, adding that he just got fired from a job and is supporting his girlfriend.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Chris Helms said the solicitor’s office has concerns that Adams is a flight risk and a danger to the community, and asked the judge to deny bond. Helms noted that Adams didn’t turn himself in or “go willingly.”

Helms said Adams has an “extensive criminal record,” including being found guilty of probation violation in 2006, as well as stealing a car in 2017.

Adams pleaded guilty to two second-degree burglary charges in 2006, according to online records.

Long noted Adams has a hold from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.





Adams also faces charges from Horry County Police Department, said Capt. John Harrelson with HCPD. Details of those charges will be released at a later time, he said.

Neighborhood burglaries

Myrtle Beach Police Department released home security footage from incidents at Grande Dunes. The first set of videos released show a person walking onto a back porch and fleeing after an alarm sets off.

Cpl. Thomas Vest with MBPD said the department appreciates homeowners’ help in the investigation.

“Security camera footage has assisted us in identifying the characteristics of our suspect,” Vest said.

Vest said the investigation is still open and additional charges and suspects “are being looked into.”

MBPD has not specified which of the burglaries Adams is involved in.

Officers went to neighborhood about 2:30 a.m. August 1 after reports of a burglary on the 9400 block of Venezia Circle. A victim woke up to use the restroom and thought he heard his wife walking around the house, a report said. The victim went into the kitchen and saw the suspect inside his home, authorities said. The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s wallet on the kitchen counter before fleeing out a back sliding door.

The victim chased the suspect, and the suspect said, “You don’t want to do this man” before taking off toward the golf course, according to a police report.

Police then began to canvas the area with a K9 unit and Horry County Police Department’s blood hound unit, but couldn’t find the suspect, a release said.

About 4:30 a.m., a victim on the 9800 block of Bellasera Circle said she heard a noise at her back bedroom door, but nobody came into the house, a report said. She was woken up later by Myrtle Beach police who were inquiring about her Cadillac.

Vest said a Cadillac was stolen from a residence by the suspect. Officers were attempting to stop the suspect just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, but the suspect crashed the stolen car in Grande Dunes and fled the scene on foot. Police were unable to find the suspect Wednesday.

Just before police tried to stop the car, an alarm sounded at about 5 a.m. at a home on the 9700 block of Catalonia Court, a report said. Security system footage showed a tall, slim person try to open a sliding glass door, but caused the alarm to go off. The person then fled, according to the report.

Another screen on a porch was reported to be cut on the 1500 block of Malaga Circle, a report said. Nothing was reported stolen, authorities said.

A police report described the suspect as a white man, wearing a hoody and noted he could be in his 30s or younger.

The reported burglaries allegedly happened hours after the neighborhood’s first crime watch meeting.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong