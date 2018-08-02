String of burglaries reported in Grande Dunes before early morning suspect hunt

At least five burglaries and attempted burglaries were reported in Grande Dunes early Wednesday morning before police attempted to stop a suspect in the neighborhood who ultimately crashed a stolen vehicle and fled on foot, Myrtle Beach police records show.

Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police said authorities are investigating to see if the incidents are related. No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning, he said, adding residents should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police department.

Officers went about 2:30 a.m. after reports of a burglary on the 9400 block of Venezia Circle. A victim woke up to use the restroom and thought her heard his wife walking around the house, a report said. The victim went into the kitchen and saw the suspect inside his home, authorities said. The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s wallet on the kitchen counter before fleeing out the back sliding door.

The victim chased the suspect, and the suspect said, “You don’t want to do this man” before taking off toward the golf course, according to a police report.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police then began to canvas the area with a K9 unit and Horry County Police Department’s blood hound unit, but couldn’t find the suspect, a release said.

About 4:30 a.m., a victim on the 9800 block of Bellasera Circle said she heard a noise at her back bedroom door, but nobody came into the house, a report said. She was woken up later by Myrtle Beach police who were inquiring about her Cadillac.

Vest said a Cadillac was stolen from a residence by the suspect. Officers were attempting to stop the suspect just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, but the suspect crashed the stolen car in Grande Dunes and fled the scene on foot. Police were unable to find the suspect Wednesday.

Just before the attempted traffic stop, an alarm sounded about 5 a.m. at a home on the 9700 block of Catalonia Court, a report said. Security system footage showed a tall, slim person come onto a screened area of the and try to open a sliding glass door, but caused the alarm to go off. The person then fled, according to the report.

Local law enforcement have Frontage Road blocked off between SC 31 and the Intracoastal Waterway as they continue to search for a suspect from a traffic stop. Hannah Strong hstrong@thesunnews.com

That same morning, another victim on the 1500 block of Alameda Court noticed a screen on his porch had been cut, but nothing was missing from the area, authorities said.

Another screen on a porch was reported to be cut on the 1500 block of Malaga Circle, a report said. Nothing was reported stolen, authorities said.

A police report described the suspect as a white man, wearing a hoody and could be in his 30s or younger.

The reported burglaries allegedly happened hours after the neighborhood’s first crime watch meeting.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong