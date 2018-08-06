Authorities arrest 31-year-old man in connection to Grande Dunes burglaries

Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to several burglaries in Grande Dunes and parts of Horry County, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Charles Everett Adams is charges with five counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of burglary to auto, grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

Vest said Adams was also arrested by Horry County Police Department.

Adams will have a bond hearing Monday morning.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Officials said the investigation will continue and additional charges and suspects “are being looked into.”

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong