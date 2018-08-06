Charles Everett Adams
Authorities arrest 31-year-old man in connection to Grande Dunes burglaries

By Hannah Strong

August 06, 2018 06:16 AM

Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to several burglaries in Grande Dunes and parts of Horry County, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Charles Everett Adams is charges with five counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of burglary to auto, grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

Vest said Adams was also arrested by Horry County Police Department.

Adams will have a bond hearing Monday morning.

Officials said the investigation will continue and additional charges and suspects “are being looked into.”

