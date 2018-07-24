One person injured in second shooting in Pawleys Island this week

The second shooting in two days happened early Tuesday morning at a Pawleys Island nightclub and left one man injured.
A Pawleys Island man suffered a gunshot wound on Petigru Drive, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Lesley said the man was shot during an altercation and one other person was injured.
Both people were taken to the hospital.
The case is under investigation. Lesley said officers have determined there is no additional threat to the community.
Another shooting happened early Sunday morning in the same general area. A woman was hospitalized after she was shot in the hip early Sunday at the Sandbar in Pawleys Island just after midnight.
Authorities said after the victim was shot, the woman went to the nearby Circle K, 10459 Ocean Hwy., where she met EMS and was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses said when shots were fired, people started running, a report said. Three people, including the woman who suffered a gunshot wound, jumped into a vehicle and drove off, a report said. One person in the car had a scrape on her arm that was bleeding, so they stopped at the gas station, which was when the gunshot victim realized she had been shot, police said.
Two vehicles in the parking lot appeared to have damage, police said.
It’s unclear if the two shootings are related.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments