They thought he was a shooting suspect. Wrong guy, but he still ran from MB cops

Authorities thought they were pulling over a person of interest in a recent Myrtle Beach shooting, but instead he turned out to be a man who police say had several different drugs on him.
Myrtle Beach police arrested 24-year-old Shawntavius Johnson, of Myrtle Beach, shortly after midnight Sunday.
Johnson’s charges stem from when police tried to stop a Ford Explorer he was allegedly driving because it matched the description of the vehicle involved in a July 20 shooting at Carver Apartments. But Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police said investigators later learned Johnson was not tied to the shooting.
When officers initially tried to conduct the traffic stop, they say Johnson took police on a chase through the city until he wrecked the SUV into a curb on Grey Street.
Johnson then got out of the SUV and ran before officers caught him at an address on the street, the report says. That’s when police arrested him for resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights.
Authorities searched the area he was caught and say they found a pill bottle with crack cocaine in it, as well as a baggie of cocaine and another baggie with heroin in it.
While Johnson was being searched, he said he ran because he “had a little marijuana in the bookbag in the car,” the report states.
Inside the SUV police found a water bottle with three baggies of marijuana inside, according to authorities. The marijuana weighed 19 grams.
Online records show they charged him with the following:
- Manufacturing, distributing or possessing narcotic drugs in Schedule I & Schedule II, 3rd or subsequent offense (cocaine)
- Manufacturing, distributing or possessing crack cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense
Manufacturing, possession with intent to distribute other Schedule I, II, III drugs (marijuana)
- Possession of narcotic in Schedule I & Schedule II (heroin)
- Resisting arrest
- Failure to stop for blue lights
- Driving under suspension, 3rd or subsequent offense
On June 29, Johnson was released from jail on several charges including kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence, public possession of open containers and simple possession of marijuana. He was initially arrested February 6.
In 2015, Johnson faced an attempted murder charge and others after he allegedly ran over a man’s foot and fired a gun at him, The Sun News previously reported.
But the attempted murder charge was downgraded to third-degree assault and battery, which he pleaded guilty to. His possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge was dropped.
Johnson remains behind bars at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and has not posted a bond of more than $67,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
