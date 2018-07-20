Several gunshots fired at Myrtle Beach apartment complex

Myrtle Beach police are investigating after shots were fired at an area apartment complex early Friday morning.
Officers were called to Carver Apartments at 1300 Spivey Street about 3:15 a.m., according to Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.
Authorities told news station WPDE they found at least six shell casings on the ground along with several bullet holes in the building.
“Officers did discover evidence that confirmed a weapon was discharged and officers located property that was damaged as a result of this incident,” Crosby said.
No one was injured from the shooting.
Any witnesses with information are asked to call police at 843-918-1382.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
