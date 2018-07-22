Woman taken to hospital after being shot outside Pawleys Island bar, cops say

A woman has been hospitalized after she was shot early Sunday at a Pawleys Island bar, according to Jason Lesley with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Lesley said a woman suffered a gunshot wound just after midnight at the Sandbar, just off Ocean Highway. After shot, the woman went to the nearby Circle K where she met EMS and was taken to the hospital.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at 843-546-5106.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
