Longs shooting suspects who face attempted murder charges go before judge

No bond was set for suspects charged in connection with a shooting in Longs on Friday night that injured two people.
Kenneth Earl Jackson of Myrtle Beach and Jim D. Conyers of Conway are both charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
An unnamed juvenile has also been charged, according to Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County Police Department.
A magistrate judge said a bond would have to be set in general sessions. Jackson is out on bond for a violent crime, and has nearly 20 pending charges, according to the Horry County public index. Conyers has two pending cases related to drug charges, online records show.
At a bond hearing Sunday morning, a mother of a victim injured in the shooting asked the judge not to set a bond.
She said she and her family are scared for their lives, causing them to currently reside elsewhere.
The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. on Williamson Road in Longs. Harrelson said the two victims in the shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives with HCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the shooting.
There have been reports of three similar shootings in the Longs area this week. Officers are investigating a drive-by shooting where multiple shots were fired into a home Wednesday just before 3 a.m. near the 2000 block of Livingston Lane. An attempted murder and damage to property was also reported about 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Old Loris Longs Road.
Harrelson said it’s unknown at this point in the investigation if the shootings are related, but police are “examining all available evidence to explore that possibility.”
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments