HCPD investigating Friday night shooting that left 2 injured

Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Longs left two people injured Friday night, according to Capt. John Harrelson with the Horry County Police Department.
The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. at an address on Williamson Road.
Harrelson said the two victims received non-life threatening injuries from the gunfire.
“The shooting was a result of a dispute between parties known to each other,” Harrelson told The Sun News. “After the shooting the suspects fled the area in a vehicle but were apprehended by Horry County Police patrol units.”
Detectives with HCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the shooting.
No suspect information was provided at the time of this report.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
