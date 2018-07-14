Police arrest three suspects in connection to Longs shooting

Horry County police have arrested three suspects in connection to a shooting that left two people injured Friday night, according to Horry County Capt. John Harrelson.

Kenneth Earl Jackson of Myrtle Beach and Jim D. Conyers of Conway each have been charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records. No bail has been set.

An unnamed Juvenile has also been charged, according to Harrelson.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. at an address on Williamson Road.

Harrelson said the two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries from the gunfire.

“The shooting was a result of a dispute between parties known to each other,” Harrelson told The Sun News. “After the shooting the suspects fled the area in a vehicle but were apprehended by Horry County Police patrol units.”

Detectives with HCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the shooting.

Staff writer Michaela Broyles contributed to this report.

