Police investigating after body found off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

Horry County police are investigating after a female body was found off of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain John Harrelson.

Harrelson said he has few details at this time, but said that the body is that of an unidentified adult female. Police detectives are investigating an area at the end of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and the end of the roadway is blocked off.

Harrelson said the death investigation is in the preliminary stages.

WMBF reports that police said a runner discovered the body along a running path around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Check back for more details as they become available.