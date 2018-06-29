Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Wednesday shooting

Myrtle Beach police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting Wednesday night at the intersection of Highway 17 and 29th Avenue North.

The shooting occurred in the roadway and the victim later died of his injuries.

On Friday night, "as a result of continuously working around the clock" police said they arrested a suspect, who they are not yet identifying, according to Capt. Joey Crosby.

Crosby said police are obtaining arrest warrants and when they're served and the booking process completed, the suspect's name will be released and the mugshot will be available.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Crosby said a bond hearing date has not been determined.