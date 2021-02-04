‘In Conway we don’t have anything like this’: Cookie dough business reopens in new spot

Kim Cybak admits being excited and scared at the same time.

The Coastal Cookie Dough owner just recently moved her business from Coastal Grand Mall to Conway, a change that takes the sweet spot from a kiosk to a brick-and-mortar shop in a new city.

“Failure isn’t an option. This has to work,” said Cybak, who’s also a college student and mother of two.

The shop opened in its new location — 3320 Fourth Avenue — on Friday and, despite the anxiety that comes with making such a change during the coronavirus pandemic, Cybak said she’s been comforted by the positive early returns.

“There’s been a lot of support through the community and fellow business owners,” Cybak said. “It’s been very touching.”

The kiosk — which originally was brought here in 2018 as a Cookie Dough Bliss franchise by previous owners before transforming to Coastal Cookie Dough in August 2019 — closed in November 2020 as Cybak and Co. worked to reopen in the new spot in early 2021. Transitioning from a kiosk to a brick-and-mortar shop has allowed for many additions that have Cybak excited.

“With this I really got to get creative and make it my own,” said Cybak, a Pennsylvania native who’s lived in Conway for seven years. “We try to give that ‘feel at home’ [ambiance] being here. It’s family-friendly and it’s fun.”

The eatery specializes in cookie dough-based treats — as the name indicates — but it also has other items such as ice cream, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and more. While there are menu options, there is plenty of leeway for customers to get creative with the ingredients available.

“If we have it, we will make it,” Cybak said.

Cybak said thus far milkshakes have been the top seller, though other items aren’t far behind.

“We sell a lot of milkshakes and people really like that you can get creative. We offer 32 different Hershey’s ice creams,” Cybak said, noting that using Hershey’s products is a nod to her native state. “Whatever you can create we will make.”

Coastal Cookie Dough also has offerings for Fido. Puppy dough is available and there’s some outdoor seating in case folks want to have a treat alongside their furry companion.

“They can most certainly enjoy their treat with their dog if they wish,” Cybak said.

Cybak said she initially looked at other Myrtle Beach locations before moving, but she found that there’s eateries for those with a sweet tooth on just about every block. She then looked into her home city of Conway and realized she was on to something.

“In Conway we don’t have anything like this, so I felt like Conway was where we would do the best,” Cybak said.

Coastal Cookie Dough is the Cybak family’s only business and serves as a mom-and-pop joint. As she mentioned, there’s plenty of risk with such a venture, especially during these challenging times. Still, Cybak is confident that her business has found a long-term new home in Conway.

“The people in the area are very excited,” she said.

Coastal Cookie Dough is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to midnight, though hours could fluctuate based on demand. Cybak noted that any changes to the business’ hours will be posted on its Facebook page.