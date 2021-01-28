New Grand Strand restaurant brings 7-foot rooster, biscuits, bagels and spiked coffee

With snowbirds residing alongside longtime locals, the Myrtle Beach area has long been a place where the North and South join together.

A new restaurant plans to cater to that blended population, serving up two pastries beloved by each respective culture: bagels and biscuits.

The Reckless Rooster, located in Longs, will soon join a cadre of other brave businesses that have opened in Horry County in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant’s owner, Natasha Broughal, says she believes opening now is the right decision, even if her friends and family question it.

“My friends from the north were kind of questioning how we would be opening a global pandemic,” Broughal said. “But we are opening with a very COVID-friendly mindset.”

To handle opening during the pandemic, Broughal said her focus has been on online ordering and making pickup as contact-free as possible. The business also wants to be fast. Perfecting that trifecta has been the hardest part of getting ready to open, she said.

In fact, she said she’s glad the restaurant opened during the pandemic, rather than before, so it can start out with that focus rather than having to drastically pivot months or years in.

Getting restaurant supplies delivered on time has been a challenge as well. The first thing the restaurant ordered, before it even had a name, was its bagel display case. It showed up last week.

Broughal chose biscuits and bagels as the focus for Reckless Rooster because she saw so many places that served one or the other, but never both.

“We are going for a North-meets-South feel,” she said.

Reckless Rooster will serve both breakfast and lunch food, with sandwiches being the specialty. One of them, the Giant Rooster, is three eggs any style with ham, bacon, fried potatoes and cheddar cheese on a bagel, biscuit or bread.

The restaurant will also serve beer and wine with an emphasis on brunch drinks like mimosas and spiked coffee and kombucha.

“We have a mocha and a sort of caramel, 12.5% alcohol. Oh my God. It has caffeine, and it’s coffee, and it is like rocket fuel,” Broughal said, while acknowledging the beverage sounds a little bit like a classy Four Loko. “It’s amazing. It doesn’t taste much like alcohol.”

As for the restaurant’s name?

“When you think of a rooster, you think of morning, early, breakfast, waking up,” she said. “And reckless because we’re just fun, and we’re crazy. We push our limits a little bit, with 12.5% alcoholic coffee and crazy sandwiches.

“We’re reckless in a good way — wild, loud and boisterous.”

Reckless Rooster plans to open Tuesday, Feb. 2, and is located at 7050 SC-90 Ste. E, Longs. Keep an eye out for the restaurant’s signature 7-foot tall metal rooster.