If you like ice cream and alcohol, you might enjoy this business coming to Myrtle Beach

Do you like ice cream?

Do you like alcohol?

Well, you might just love an alcohol-infused liquid nitrogen ice cream business that plans to open in Myrtle Beach in the next few months.

A Buzzed Bull Creamery franchise will be opened by siblings Alex Flores and Becky Flores of Toms River, New Jersey.

While alcohol is available, Buzzed Bull will also sell less-expensive, non-alcoholic ice cream for children and families.

The Flores siblings are both in their 20s, have been business partners for about five years in real estate and a family soy candle company, and have been buying short-term rental properties in the Myrtle Beach area for the past two years.

Alex Flores said they have signed a letter of intent to lease a building that has been unoccupied for a couple years on the east side of South Kings Highway, not far from downtown Myrtle Beach.

He expects to finalize the lease within the next two weeks and open by mid-April. “But with COVID and everything you never know if things will get delayed,” Flores said.

Franchises expanding to Grand Strand

Flores said he and his sister have secured the rights to three Buzzed Bull Creamery franchises for the Grand Strand, and if all goes well with the initial store in Myrtle Beach they plan to expand with locations on the south Strand and north Strand.

There are currently a handful of Buzzed Bull locations in the U.S. in Ohio – the company is based in Cincinnati – Tennessee, Chicago and Wilmington, North Carolina, where the Flores duo first discovered the tipsy treat while driving back from their most recent Myrtle Beach rental property purchase last August.

“We were thinking where would one of these do better, New Jersey or Myrtle Beach, and we agreed Myrtle Beach would do 10 times better, especially with the cost of a liquor license in New Jersey as opposed to Myrtle Beach,” Flores said. “With the number of tourists and full-time residents in Myrtle Beach, and it’s warmer a lot more of the year, it’s a no-brainer for us.

“Our plan was to move to Myrtle Beach in the next four or five years, and obviously this is going to accelerate it.”

Liquid nitrogen is used to flash freeze the ice cream, and Flores said the process takes 2 1/2 to 4 minutes. Dippin’ Dots are a form of liquid nitrogen ice cream.

Flores said Buzzed Bull ice cream is considered “ultra-premium” because it has a high concentration of 17 percent milk-fat, and a benefit of using liquid nitrogen is the ability to minimize the amount of ice crystals that form in the ice cream.

Custom options and ice cream flavors

Patrons will have their choice of ice cream, sorbet or yogurt as a base, and servings can be made fully vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free.

“Anybody can walk into our ice cream shop and order something they want without having to worry about if there’s going to be gluten in it, stuff like that,” Flores said.

Everything is made to order, and many of the added ingredients are made in-house including brownies, cookie dough and waffles.

Buzzed Bull has about 12 signature flavors including Lemon Cake, Dreamsicle, Banana Split, Honey Bourbon Pecan, Hard Apple Pie, Cherry Cordial, Margarita, and the top seller Death by Chocolate, which is chocolate brownie ice cream with chocolate vodka. But you can also build your own ice cream sundae.

Buzzed Bull has brand name house liquors including Captain Morgan rum and Smirnoff vodka, and upgrades to premium liquors are available. Liquors made in the state or region may be featured.

Pricing hasn’t been established, but estimated prices are $9.50-$10 for a regular 12-ounce buzzed ice cream. Flores said the average amount of alcohol in the ice cream is 1 ½ shots, or close to 2 ounces of liquor. A regular milkshake is 22 ounces and contains two shots of alcohol and will be approximately $10-$11. Extra shots are between $2 and $6 depending on the brand.

Flores said he has spoken to state officials about the possibility of having sample flights, large orders and possibly catering available for events including weddings.

The business will also be offering fresh Belgian waffles and hot waffle sandwiches including chicken and ham and cheese, as well as ice cream waffle sandwiches.

Flores also plans to offer hot and cold coffees, with the option of getting those buzzed.

“We’re excited to bring it to Myrtle Beach,” Flores said.