‘Dangerously hot’ weekend ahead: Here’s your Memorial Day weekend forecast

Courtney Nichols from Chicago enjoys one of the fruity drinks you can buy during Atlantic Beach Bikefest that’s poured into a hollowed out pineapple. hstrong@thesunnews.com

Get your sunscreen and plenty of water — Memorial Day weekend is going to be a “dangerously hot” one, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reports.

As motorcyclists roll in for Atlantic Beach Bikefest, high temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s in the Myrtle Beach and Atlantic Beach areas, bringing mostly clear and sunny days through Monday. Temperatures in the inland areas, including Conway, could see highs up to 97 degrees, the NWS reports.

High temperatures will reach just above 90 degrees on Memorial Day along the Grand Strand, followed by temperatures in the low 70s Monday night, according to the NWS.

The weather service issued a Twitter statement Wednesday, warning people to prepare for the heat.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and those you are responsible for BEFORE the heat arrives,” the Twitter post reads.

Its going to be dangerously hot this weekend with highs in the upper 90s! Take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and those you are responsible for BEFORE the heat arrives! #NWSILM pic.twitter.com/nuOS2jg64c — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) May 22, 2019

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says heat is especially dangerous after it lingers for more than one day, and hot days and warm nights give enough time for bodies to cool down.

Heat safety tips from NOAA:

Check on family, friends and neighbors during heat waves

Wear light and loose fitting clothes

Drink water often, and do not wait until you are thirsty

Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a place without air conditioning

Stay in air conditioned areas because “air conditioning is the strongest protective factor against heat-related illness”

SHARE COPY LINK Triangle residents describe what the heat really feels like as temperatures hover around 100 with high humidity. It's also a lousy day to be a gummy bear.