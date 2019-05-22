Local
‘Dangerously hot’ weekend ahead: Here’s your Memorial Day weekend forecast
Get your sunscreen and plenty of water — Memorial Day weekend is going to be a “dangerously hot” one, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reports.
As motorcyclists roll in for Atlantic Beach Bikefest, high temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s in the Myrtle Beach and Atlantic Beach areas, bringing mostly clear and sunny days through Monday. Temperatures in the inland areas, including Conway, could see highs up to 97 degrees, the NWS reports.
High temperatures will reach just above 90 degrees on Memorial Day along the Grand Strand, followed by temperatures in the low 70s Monday night, according to the NWS.
The weather service issued a Twitter statement Wednesday, warning people to prepare for the heat.
“Take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and those you are responsible for BEFORE the heat arrives,” the Twitter post reads.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says heat is especially dangerous after it lingers for more than one day, and hot days and warm nights give enough time for bodies to cool down.
Heat safety tips from NOAA:
- Check on family, friends and neighbors during heat waves
- Wear light and loose fitting clothes
- Drink water often, and do not wait until you are thirsty
- Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a place without air conditioning
- Stay in air conditioned areas because “air conditioning is the strongest protective factor against heat-related illness”
