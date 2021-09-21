Woman’s body found behind fire station in Florence County, reports say

The Sun News file photo

Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was found behind a fire station in Florence County, according to WMBF News.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken told the TV station that a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning in Pamplico behind the Hannah-Salem Friendship Fire District.

WPDE TV reports the body was found off S.C. Highway 378.

The woman’s name has not yet been released to the public.

The coroner did not share any further details about the case, according to WMBF.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.