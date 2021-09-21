Crime

Woman’s body found behind fire station in Florence County, reports say

Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was found behind a fire station in Florence County, according to WMBF News.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken told the TV station that a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning in Pamplico behind the Hannah-Salem Friendship Fire District.

WPDE TV reports the body was found off S.C. Highway 378.

The woman’s name has not yet been released to the public.

The coroner did not share any further details about the case, according to WMBF.

David Wetzel
David Wetzel
