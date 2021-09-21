Body found in Florence County was woman last seen in Myrtle Beach, reports say

Coroner’s office. jbell@thesunnews.com

A body discovered in Florence County on Tuesday was confirmed to be that of a woman who was reported missing in Myrtle Beach, according to WBTW TV.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed to the TV station that a body found in Pamplico was that of Sheridan Wahl, whose parents reported her missing to Myrtle Beach police.

According to Myrtle Beach police, Wahl was last heard from at a moped rental on South Ocean Boulevard at 1 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, MBPD announced that they handed off the investigation to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Wahl, 21, was supposed to be in Myrtle Beach to visit her father but never made it to his house, WMBF reported.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF, Wahl was on a FaceTime call with her mother around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard trying to rent a scooter.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She was denied service for not wearing shoes, the report stated, and Wahl told her mother she was returning home.

Wahl was told to spend the night to avoid a long drive home, according to the report obtained by WMBF. Police say her family has not been able to reach her since, and calls to her phone go straight to voicemail.

von Lutcken told WMBF that the body was found Tuesday morning in Pamplico behind the Hannah-Salem Friendship Fire District.

WPDE TV reports the body was found off S.C. Highway 378.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 3:59 PM.