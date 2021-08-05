Grande Dunes residents file lawsuit to prevent gas station, businesses near neighborhood

A group of residents from the Grande Dunes neighborhood of Myrtle Beach have formed a coalition and is suing the city in an attempt to stop new construction near the neighborhood.

A Bojangles and 7-11 would be two of four businesses to be built at the corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway. A dental office would also be included as well as a fourth unknown restaurant with a drive-thru.

The plans were approved in May by the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission.

Now a group of upset residents is trying to pause the construction with a temporary injunction filed in Horry County court Wednesday.

“We are upset about the close proximity to homes and the health effects of Benzene, which literature links to childhood leukemia and other cancers. Irresponsible development in Myrtle Beach has led to the construction of gas stations right in the middle of neighborhoods, putting those who live there at risk,” Suzanne Dunmire, one of the residents leading the charge, told the Sun News.

On Monday, the group gave the city notice of its plan to file an appeal to the City’s Board of Zoning Appeals asking the Board to reverse the Zoning Administrator’s interpretation of a gas station as an allowable use in the Grande Dunes Planned Unit Development. They filed the appeal on Tuesday.

The city should have to pause consideration of the project until the appeal is heard, according to the lawsuit. However, the item is still set to be discussed at Thursday’s meeting, according to court documents.

The Community Appearance Board meeting will be held in the conference room of the Myrtle Beach City Services building Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public.