Prepare for the Slurpee invasion: 7-Eleven to open multiple stores in Myrtle Beach area

7-Eleven is building a convenience store at the corner of S.C. 707 and TPC/Tournament Boulevard in Murrells Inlet. dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Get ready for the Slurpee invasion of the Grand Strand.

7‑Eleven, the largest chain in the convenience-retail industry, is moving into the Myrtle Beach market with at least three new stores and the company’s recent acquisition of the Speedway chain of convenience stores.

There are nearly 20 Speedway stores combined in Horry and Georgetown counties, and there are currently no 7-Eleven stores in Horry County.

The three new locations that are either under construction or are scheduled to soon be built are at the corner of S.C. 707 and TPC/Tournament Boulevard in Murrells Inlet, on U.S. 501 just north/west of the Coastal Carolina University entrance in Conway, and at the corner of 82nd Parkway and North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

It is unclear if the area Speedway stores will be rebranded with the 7-Eleven name and business model.

7-Eleven senior director of communications Stephanie Shaw was reached by The Sun News on Tuesday but said the company had no additional information to provide.

In May, 7-Eleven announced the completion of its acquisition of Speedway from Marathon Petroleum Corp, which includes approximately 3,800 stores located in 36 states across the U.S., bringing 7-Eleven’s total to approximately 16,000 stores in North America, according to the company.

Worldwide, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses nearly 77,000 stores in at least 18 countries and regions.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7‑Eleven has expanded into sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.

7‑Eleven, which is headquartered in Dallas, offers customers private brand products under the 7-Select brand including healthy options, treats and everyday items.

Customers can earn and redeem points on various items through the 7Rewards loyalty program featuring more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or use 7‑Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other services.

7-Eleven is building a convenience store at the corner of S.C. 707 and TPC/Tournament Boulevard in Murrells Inlet. David Wetzel dwetzel@thesunnews.com