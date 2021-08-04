Business

Where two new fried chicken fast food restaurants plan to open in Myrtle Beach

A pair of new fried chicken fast food restaurants plan to open on Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

Both a Kentucky Fried Chicken and a Bojangles have requests on Thursday’s agenda of the City of Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken proposed for 900 South Kings Highway — aka U.S. 17 Business — is requesting approval of signage and a conceptual/final review for a 3,371-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through, parking and storage buildings.

A Bojangles proposed for the corner of 82nd Parkway and North Kings Highway requests approval of a conceptual/final review for a 3,127-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through and parking.

The Bojangles would be part of a complex that includes a proposed dental office and 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station that would be 5,042 square feet with 16 pump fuel stations. Those two businesses also have requests on Thursday’s agenda.

The Community Appearance Board meets at 1:30 p.m. in the Conference Room at the City Services Building, 921 North Oak Street.

