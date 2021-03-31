Family of fatal Conway shooting victim files wrongful death lawsuit against accused killer

The family of a fatal shooting victim is suing his accused killer for financial damages caused by the death.

The lawsuit, filed in Horry County court Monday, alleges Stephen Dennis O’Hara shot and killed Paul Mishoe outside of a Conway restaurant in November 2020.

Investigators have not released many details about what led up to the shooting but the court documents give more insight on what possibly occurred the night of the shooting.

On Nov. 22, 2020, Mishoe and O’Hara were both eating at the Carolina Wings and Rib House in the 100 block of Rivertown Boulevard, and struck up a “casual conversation,” according to the lawsuit. About 11:30 p.m. Mishoe walked to his car in the parking lot where O’Hara shot him in the back of the neck. The shooting was at close range and without provocation, according to the court filing.

Mishoe was declared dead at the scene.

The lawsuits, citing Conway police reports, says O’Hara had been “highly intoxicated” at the time of the shooting.

Conway authorities charged O’Hara with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm in connection to the killing. If convicted, he faces life in prison. O’Hara was released in January on bond and is awaiting trial.

O’Hara, 55, has a limited criminal history in Horry County, with most charges being traffic violations. He was charged by Horry County police in 2003 on a prostitution-related charge and was ordered to pay $500 in costs and fees.

‘His heart was golden’

The Sun News spoke with relatives of Mishoe days after the shooting. They detailed a loving father and an outdoorsman.

“His heart was golden. No way you came in his presence sad or down and left the same way,” Reginald Gross, his brother, noted.

Mishoe had three children and Gross called his brother an “amazing father.” He worked to make sure he was a perfect dad and helped other youngsters who might not have had fathers around.

“He was the light to his family. He’s going to be missed so much,” Gross said.

Growing up, Gross noted his older brother and him were close and the two shared a birthday— Aug. 18—though it was a year apart. Gross added Mishoe was a “country boy” who loved the woods, four-wheelers, hunting and fishing.

“He would do anything for his community and any way possible,” Gross said

Mishoe’s brother wasn’t sure how the family would move past the death, but stated that prayer and their good hearts would help them deal with the pain.

“We just have to love on each other as Paul would’ve loved,” Gross noted.

The lawsuit was filed by Mishoe’s mother Rhonda Goss, who is in charge of his estate. The lawsuit asks for an unspecified amount of damages that will go toward supporting his children.