1 dead in shooting at Conway strip mall, police have suspect in custody

One person is dead and police say they have a suspect in custody after a shooting at a Conway strip mall.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of gunshots along Rivertown Boulevard, said June Wood, spokeswoman with Conway police. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the strip mall.

There, officers found one person dead, Wood said. Police took another person into custody in the shooting’s immediate aftermath. The suspect has not been named.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim.

Rivertown Boulevard is a street that runs off U.S. 501 near El Bethel Road. The shopping center is home to B&B Theaters, Walmart and other stores.

Horry County police also responded to the scene.