‘Going to be missed so much’: Loved ones remember Conway murder victim as father, friend

Paul Mishoe was a devoted father, outdoors man and the type of person who loved to help in the community.

All that was taken away from Mishoe’s loved ones earlier this week when he was murdered in a Conway shopping plaza parking lot.

“His heart was golden. No way you came in his presence sad or down and left the same way,” Reginald Gross, his brother, noted.

Mishoe was shot and killed around midnight Sunday into Monday in a parking lot in Conway. The shooting happened near a shopping plaza off U.S. 501. Police have led few details of what led to the murder.

Conway police charged Stephen Denis O’Hara with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm in connection to the killing. He faces life in prison if convicted.

O’Hara, 55, is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail. He was scheduled to appear virtually on Tuesday for his first court appearance. He will remain in jail as a magistrate judge can not set bond in his case as only a circuit court judge can set bail on a murder charge.

As word spread of Mishoe’s death, dozens of his family and friends posted condolences and pictures on his Facebook page.

“A good one. I’m heartbroken over this one,” one person wrote.

“I really don’t believe one person would have one bad thing about you. Man, you will be missed bro,” another one wrote.

Mishoe had three children and Gross called his brother an “amazing father.” He worked to make sure he was a perfect dad and helped other youngsters who might not have had fathers around.

“He was the light to his family. He’s going to be missed so much,” Gross stated.

Growing up, Gross noted his older brother and him were close and the two shared a birthday— Aug. 18—though it was a year apart. Gross stated Mishoe was a “country boy” who loved the woods, four-wheelers, hunting and fishing.

“He would do anything for his community and any way possible,” Gross stated.

Mishoe’s brother wasn’t sure how the family would move past the death, but stated that prayer and their good hearts would help them deal with the pain.

“We just have to love on each other as Paul would’ve loved,” Gross noted.