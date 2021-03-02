Results are in for the North Myrtle Beach special election, but there’s not a winner yet

North Myrtle Beach City Hall. jbell@thesunnews.com

There will be a runoff election later this month for the at-large council seat in North Myrtle Beach as none of the 10 candidates met the criteria to win the special election on Tuesday, the city said in a press release.

Candidates Trey Skidmore and Ronnie Nichols, the top two vote-getters, will advance to a runoff on March 16. Skidmore had 961 votes and Nichols had 514 votes.

A candidate needed to receive 50% of the total votes cast plus one to win the election, according to the release.

The winner will fill the seat vacated by Bob Cavanaugh, who spent nearly 20 years on the council. He announced his resignation in September.

The term will run from March to November.

The North Myrtle Beach Municipal Election Commission will certify the election on March 4 at City Hall.