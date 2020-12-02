Want to join city council? What to know about North Myrtle Beach’s special election

North Myrtle Beach has set a date for the special election to fill an open seat left by the resignation of a long-serving council member.

Council member Bob Cavanaugh, who started his tenure in 2001, announced his resignation in September, leaving the seat empty. The vote to elect his replacement will take place March 2, 2021, according to a notice from the Municipal Election Commission of the City of North Myrtle Beach.

The position is at-large, meaning the official doesn’t serve a specific area of the city. No party affiliation will be listed on the ballot. The term will run from March 2021 to November 2021, the notice said.

For those looking to run for the seat, paperwork can be filed with the city clerk at North Myrtle Beach City Hall beginning Dec. 18 at noon. The filing period will last until noon on Dec. 30 to account for the office’s closure during the Christmas holiday.

The following precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2, 2021 for the election:

Windy Hill 1 Precinct - Windy Hill Fire Station # 3 (33rd Avenue South)

Windy Hill 2 Precinct - Fire Station # 5 (Barefoot Resort)

Crescent Beach Precinct- J. Bryan Floyd Community Center (Possum Trot Road)

Ocean Drive 1 Precinct - Fire Station # 1 (2nd Avenue South)

Ocean Drive 2 Precinct - St. Stephens Episcopal Church- (11th Avenue North)

Cherry Grove 1 Precinct - Chapel by the Sea Church (Sea Mountain Highway)

Cherry Grove 2 Precinct - Fire Station # 4 (Little River Neck Road)

Wampee Precinct (Park Pointe residents only) - Riverside Elementary School (1283 Highway 57 South, Little River)

Nixons 1 Precinct (Grande Harbour residents only) - North Myrtle Beach High School (3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River)

The election results are set to be certified March 4, 2021, two days after the election. In the event that the race is too close to call, a runoff would be scheduled for March 16, 2021.

The deadline to register to vote is January 29, 2021. To register to vote, contact the Horry County Board of Voter Registration at (843) 915-5440 or online at www.horrycounty.org. Absentee ballots can be requested by contacting the Horry County Voter Registration office in Conway.