Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Politics & Government

Want to join city council? What to know about North Myrtle Beach’s special election

North Myrtle Beach has set a date for the special election to fill an open seat left by the resignation of a long-serving council member.

Council member Bob Cavanaugh, who started his tenure in 2001, announced his resignation in September, leaving the seat empty. The vote to elect his replacement will take place March 2, 2021, according to a notice from the Municipal Election Commission of the City of North Myrtle Beach.

The position is at-large, meaning the official doesn’t serve a specific area of the city. No party affiliation will be listed on the ballot. The term will run from March 2021 to November 2021, the notice said.

For those looking to run for the seat, paperwork can be filed with the city clerk at North Myrtle Beach City Hall beginning Dec. 18 at noon. The filing period will last until noon on Dec. 30 to account for the office’s closure during the Christmas holiday.

The following precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2, 2021 for the election:

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The election results are set to be certified March 4, 2021, two days after the election. In the event that the race is too close to call, a runoff would be scheduled for March 16, 2021.

The deadline to register to vote is January 29, 2021. To register to vote, contact the Horry County Board of Voter Registration at (843) 915-5440 or online at www.horrycounty.org. Absentee ballots can be requested by contacting the Horry County Voter Registration office in Conway.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Hall wins runoff to briefly fill seat of late Rep John Lewis

December 02, 2020 1:19 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service