Here are the candidates vying for the at-large council seat in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach will have a special election on Tuesday to fill a council seat left vacant by former Councilman Bob Cavanaugh. There will be 10 people on the ballot.

The position is at-large, meaning the official doesn’t serve a specific area of the city. The term will run from March to November of this year.

Cavanaugh, who spent nearly 20 years on council, announced his resignation in September.

The Sun News spoke with nine of the candidates about their platform and some of the changes they want to see in the city. Responses were edited and summarized for clarity and space.

Elizabeth Conley

Candidate: Elizabeth Conley

Why she is running: Conley wants there to be more focus on local preservation and increasing the city’s conservation efforts. She is particularly concerned about protecting lowland areas as the city pursues development.

Platform: Conley repeated her statement about being an advocate for protecting lowlands. and wetlands. She also said she understands tourism is a big economic factor, but she is concerned about protecting the people that live in the city and wants to focus more on them. If elected, she wants to tackle education reform.

Candidate: Bill Davis

Campaign Website: Electbilldavis.com

Why he is running: Davis said the main reason he decided to run for council is because of the property tax increase approved by council last year. He said he would like “to be part of the solution to stop raising property taxes without having voter input or referendum.”

Platform: Davis recognizes this term will only last until November and said it’s not much time to be effective. But he is concerned about the current housing explosion, which he said builders and contractors are making a ton of money from. He said the problem with that is once they’re gone, the city is left without money for infrastructure and education.

Candidate: Robert Halpin

Why he is running: Halpin is concerned about the city’s development. He said there are a lot of opportunities for development in the city, and he wants to make sure it is done right. He noted the Tidewater community, which he said only has one way in and one way out.

Platform: Halpin wants to make sure the city is financially stable and has a solid infrastructure, particularly for roads and schools. He said he wants to work with other councilors for the betterment of the city. As the city grows, he said the area needs someone like him who believes in controlling the sprawl, keeping taxes low and continuing with the quality of life in North Myrtle Beach.

Terry Jeffers Billy Sherrill

Candidate: Terry Jeffers

Campaign Website: TerryJeffers.com

Why he is running: Jeffers said he has an educational and business background that could be useful for the planning and growth of the city. He said the city has challenges with beach parking, golf cart usage and development. He is not sure the city is managing the influx of people and businesses well and thinks he could help.

Platform: Jeffers repeated his concerns about the city’s growth and beach parking. He said roads are swamped during the summer months and there is not enough parking. He also emphasized that he would push expanding I-73 down to the beach.

Candidate: Bob Lucas

Why he is running: Lucas said he had no intentions in getting into politics but changed his mind after seeing how small businesses and other entities have been suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that small businesses should be included in the big contracts with the city and emphasized the need for transparency and fairness across the board. Lucas wants to make sure city employees are treated and paid fairly and that police officers, firefighters and beach patrol officers have everything they need to keep the city safe. He also wants to focus on drainage and flooding in the city.

Platform: Lucas is focused on promoting small businesses and tourism. He said he wants the city to be how he remembered it as a small child when he used to visit: lively and thriving.

Michael Mishoe

Candidate: Michael Mishoe

Facebook page: Mike Mishoe North Myrtle Beach City Council Candidate

Why he is running: Mishoe doesn’t have a specific agenda for running for council. He said it’s more about figuring out what the needs of residents and businesses are and being an advocate for them on council. Mishoe said he does have ideas for the city, including banning single use plastic, but he just wants to represent the people, which he said he now has time to do.

Platform: Mishoe repeated his statements about representing residents, including those that can’t vote. He said he doesn’t represent any one group, and is deeply concerned about doing what’s right for everyone in the city.

Elizabeth Prince

Candidate: Elizabeth Prince

Why she is running: “Why not,” Prince questioned. She said she is not a politician and therefore, has a lot to learn about the city’s government but is prepared to take on that challenge. As a nurse, she said she wants to bring some compassion to city hall and the council’s decision making. She also mentioned her desire to increase the tax value of the community and increase the commodities and money coming into the city.

Platform: Prince said she is focused on short term and long term rentals. She is concerned about cutbacks, which she said could reduce a lot of residents’ incomes.

Ed Ramey

Candidate: Ed Ramey

Why he is running: Ramey said he has wanted to be on city council for some time. He wants to work to make sure the city has a sustainable economy year round and does not have to rely on the tourist season during the summer months. Even though the term is only for six months, he said he wanted to give it a try.

Platform: Ramey said his main concern is the economy, but he also added that he wants to reform Main Street and make it a place that people want to visit. He wants it to be similar to Bourbon Street in New Orleans but more family oriented with street vendors and events.

Candidate: Trey Skidmore

Skidmore will also be on Tuesday’s ballot. The Sun News did not hear back from him in time for this story.

The North Myrtle Beach Municipal Election Commission will count the absentee ballots at city hall once polls close, according to the city’s website. The board is set to certify the election on Thursday. If needed, a runoff election will be held on March 16.

Polling locations and precincts will be open from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm.