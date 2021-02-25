Horry County Sheriff’s corrections officer killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

An Horry County corrections officer was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Corrections officer Richard DeJesus and another corrections officer were traveling north about 3 p.m. on Highway 707 in Socastee when a car attempted to cross over Highway from a private driveway. DeJesus and the other officer collided into the side of the vehicle, according to an Horry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

DeJesus was killed in the crash. The second officer was injured in the wreck and is being treated at a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is leading the collision investigation.

The sheriff’s office said DeJesus joined the department in 2017 and was devoted to his career and family.

“Richard was a kind, humble and loving family man with a bright smile and servant’s heart,” the Horry County Sheriff’s Office news release said. “He was always engaging and encouraging to those around him. Richard was a doting father, a loving husband, and a wonderful son and son-in-law. His dedication and service will be a shining example to all who had the pleasure to serve alongside him. We ask for prayers for Officer DeJesus’s family and our injured officer at this time.”